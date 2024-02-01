By John Sheehan and Matthew Quick

The Moncton, N.B., water treatment facility’s fire protection system upgrade needed a solution that would keep the plant operational in the event of an emergency. Victaulic’s Vortex System™ discharges a dual agent of water and nitrogen to extinguish fires. The technology’s patented hybrid emitter creates sub 10-micron water droplets that remain suspended in the air to provide cooling. With nearly zero wetting, sensitive equipment remains safe and can continue to operate while the system puts out the fire.

