Town of Smiths Falls reducing non‑revenue water losses

By Jason Barlow
A series of water audits conducted to calculate the Town of Smiths Falls’ non-revenue water (NRW) found that NRW levels were above 60%. Consequently, the town’s water department began searching for a solution that could be used to reduce NRW levels by accurately and efficiently detecting leaks in its water system.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2023 issue:
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time.