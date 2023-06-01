Town of Smiths Falls reducing non‑revenue water losses

By Jason Barlow

A series of water audits conducted to calculate the Town of Smiths Falls’ non-revenue water (NRW) found that NRW levels were above 60%. Consequently, the town’s water department began searching for a solution that could be used to reduce NRW levels by accurately and efficiently detecting leaks in its water system.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2023 issue:

