By Jeanne Hendrickson
The pH level of water plays a significant role in every stage of a municipal water treatment system, from disinfection to filtration, to corrosion control. As such, proper management is essential for optimizing the performance of treatment processes. Maintaining optimal pH levels is crucial in drinking water treatment to ensure the safety and quality of the water supply.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s December 2023 issue:
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time.