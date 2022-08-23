Manitoba investing millions in wastewater upgrades

Manitoba has announced more than $34.4 million in funding, primarily for a series of wastewater management projects.

The largest of the upgrades consists of $9.1 million in federal and provincial funding to expand the City of Dauphin’s lagoon reactor system for ammonia reduction and disinfection in the west of the province. Dauphin officials, who are contributing $3.3 million to the upgrades, also plan to add a new sewage treatment facility and new pipes.

“We identified the need to expand our lagoon over a decade ago, so we are excited to see this investment through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for the project. Completion of the lagoon expansion will allow Dauphin to grow our population and industry,” announced Dauphin Mayor Christian Laughland.

Dauphin’s lagoon system is designed for a population of 11,000 and has a production capacity of 8.8 megalitres per day. Water is treated through flocculation, ozonation, disinfection and sedimentation. The total capacity of the system is approximately 891 megalitres (196 million gallons), and it is currently operating close to capacity.

Another project made possible with the new funding will be upgrades to the wastewater treatment system in Neepawa, just two hours west of Winnipeg. The system will be expanded and upgraded to increase capacity for wastewater and stormwater. The total federal and provincial investment of $4.2 million involves implementing a moving bed biofilm reactor system, upgrading the treatment building, adding a lab, as well as decommissioning the primary and secondary lagoon cells. Neepawa officials are contributing $1.5 million to the upgrades.

Other major lagoon projects will take place in Russell-Binscarth, where municipal officials will invest more than $8 million to update the lagoon site and undertake a partial demolition and reconstruction of storage cells, as well as Glenboro – South Cypress. There, local officials will invest some $5.5 million to change the current facultative lagoon, which consists of a primary treatment cell and secondary exfiltration cell that discharges into the Assiniboine Delta Aquifer, into an aerated primary cell with two submerged attached growth reactors.

Upgrades will also be made to water and wastewater pipes in Killarney-Turtle Mountain, as well as sewer lines in Prairie View.

Lastly, the District of Pinawa landfill will undergo an expansion to include an area for electronic waste, scrap metal, paint products, as well as used oil and tires. Phase 3 will include an area for composting.