Following a successful one-year pilot phase with 16 businesses in British Columbia, the Victoria-based Synergy Foundation’s Circular Economy Accelerator program identified 714 circular solutions that diverted 288 kilograms of waste from landfills, reduced an estimated 1,100 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions, and saved 22,565 m³ of water.

Now, the Synergy Foundation is looking for a new crop of Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast businesses to join its Circular Economy Accelerator program in 2024, as it aims to expand and work with up to 85 businesses over the next two years.

“This program – the first of its kind in Canada – will position business participants as leaders in the circular economy, attracting talent and investment, increasing revenue, and paving the way to a prosperous, sustainable, and resilient future for the community,” the Synergy Foundation announced in a statement.

After joining the Circular Economy Accelerator program, businesses receive an on-site assessment with a circular advisor to identify circular solutions for their operations. They will then be given a report that outlines opportunities to reduce waste, energy use, and emissions.

During the program, businesses will be able to attend facilitated industry-specific workshops to explore circular economy best practices and strengthen industry connections, incorporate leading sustainability practices, and identify cost savings.

A final report from the pilot program highlighted some of the accomplishments from the initial crop of businesses. One, a Port Alberni pub called Dog Mountain Brewing, was able to partner with another local business, Timber Tiles, to install zero waste wood tiles made from offcut wood waste in its bathrooms. The pub is also in the midst of installing a rainwater capture system at its new property.

Fish farming company Cermaq Canada was able to utilize the Circular Economy Accelerator program to divert 150 tonnes of concrete anchor blocks from landfill by donating to a local forestry company for reuse. Cermaq was also able to implement a diesel and battery energy management system on its remote farms that reduced diesel consumption by 60%, according to the pilot project report.

The new program also enabled Ground Up Cafe & Catering to return its product coffee bean bags to its supplier for reuse, allowing them to reach a 97% waste diversion rate.

“Witnessing the power of collaboration and effective partnerships has been truly inspiring,” announced Georgia Lavender, Synergy Foundation’s director of program operations, in a statement. “The program’s ripple effect extends beyond the participants, inspiring others to embrace the transformative power of circularity.”

The program is spearheaded by non-profit Project Zero and is partnered with the Vancouver Island Coast Economic Developers Association.

Applications for the Circular Economy Accelerator program can be found here.

