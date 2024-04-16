ControlChem Canada Ltd., a water treatment solutions supplier, is mourning the death of one of its workers, following an April 4 accident at its facility in Burlington, Ontario.

According to an Ontario Ministry of Labour spokesperson, a ministry inspector has been assigned to investigate the cause of the death.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the worker’s family, friends, and loved ones,” spokesperson Anuradha Dhar said in a statement to ES&E Magazine. “As the ministry’s investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide further details at this time.”

Douglas Fast, a chemist and president of ControlChem, co-founded the water treatment business with a partner in 1989. Shortly after the incident, Fast shared a few details with local media.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

“[…] One of our production batch makers was dispensing one material into a second larger container. He was overcome by fumes and fell,” Fast told The Burlington Post.

The contents of the batch, as well as the name of the deceased worker, have yet to be publicly released.

Local media also reported that a hazardous material exposure call brought Burlington Fire Department units and other emergency personnel to ControlChem Canada’s Harvester Road facility just before noon.

Ontario’s Spills Actions Centre was informed of a small two- to three-litre spill around 1 p.m.