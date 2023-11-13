CIMA+, one of Canada’s largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, has acquired C3 Water Inc., based near Waterloo, enhancing its ability to develop and manage water resources in Ontario and across Canada.

CIMA+ Chief Strategy Officer Steeve Fiset announced in a statement on November 6 that the acquisition of C3 Water, which provides services to the municipal water and wastewater industry, will help the firm “focus on sustainable engineering and Ontario’s needs.”

CIMA+ has more than 500 employees in Ontario.

Established in 2013, C3 Water is involved in the planning, design and implementation, renewal and optimization of water treatment supply, treatment and distribution systems. CIMA+ announced that by adding C3 Water to the team, it is expanding its portfolio with additional expertise in water modelling platforms, which includes the development of digital twins for water systems.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

“With the addition of the talented team of professionals at C3 Water, CIMA+ will expand their water hydraulic modelling and drinking water engineering service offering,” announced Brian Sudic, VP of Infrastructure for CIMA+ in Ontario. “Drinking water is an important resource for our communities that requires careful planning to ensure its sustainability. As a combined team, we will provide more comprehensive water engineering services to our clients, covering every aspect of water infrastructure, from source to tap,” Sudic added.

In a statement, C3 Water Inc. President Samuel Ziemann announced that his company’s advanced hydraulic modelling capabilities, including digital twin technology, will enhance CIMA+’s service offerings to their clients.

CIMA+ made two other new acquisitions in the spring, joining forces first with Vancouver-based MidSea Engineering in April, followed by instrumentation and control specialists Eramosa Engineering Inc. in May.