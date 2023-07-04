McIntosh Perry joins France-based Egis

Canadian firm McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd. has entered into an agreement to join Egis, a France-based consulting, construction and engineering company that will now expand into Canada.

The acquisition is also set to cover subsidiaries Beam, Longest and Neff, LLC (BLN) when the deal closes in early July. McIntosh Perry merged with BLN in 2021.

“This acquisition contributes to our strategic vision of expanding into a key region, North America,” announced Egis CEO Laurent Germain in a statement. “Their talented workforce and excellent client relationships will create a strong and stable base to build upon in North America and will place us among the top North American engineering firms. Together, we will be able to offer a wider scope of services to our clients and contribute to the most important green infrastructure and climate resilient projects on the continent.”

Egis has operations in some 120 countries and is currently involved with the GO Rail Expansion program in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area, as well as the rehabilitation of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel in Montreal.

Egis has some 16,000 employees.

McIntosh Perry, with a history stretching back more than five decades, has more than 600 engineers, project managers and technical experts operating out of 14 offices.



For the last 15 years, McIntosh Perry has been owned and controlled by management and Signal Hill Equity Partners of Toronto. Starting with one small office in Toronto with 60 people, the business grew to 800 people and 21 offices across North America.

McIntosh Perry and BLN CEO Gus Sarrouh said in a statement that the acquisition is the “natural next step” for the company.

“Egis is the perfect permanent home for us,” said Sarrouh. “By joining forces, we can help our clients even more by supporting them from idea to design to operation. For our people, this relationship opens a world of new possibilities.”