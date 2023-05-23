CIMA+ acquires two firms in two months

Consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has made two new acquisitions this spring, joining forces first with Vancouver-based MidSea Engineering in April, followed by instrumentation and control specialists Eramosa Engineering Inc. in May.

Steeve L’Heureux, executive VP of energy and resources at CIMA+, said that MidSea’s water resources and mechanical process skillsets will accelerate the firm’s municipal infrastructure team’s development and drive growth throughout British Columbia and across Western Canada.

“By joining forces with MidSea, we will further augment the Western Canadian hydropower, water resources, marine and industrial engineering capabilities that we have been continually developing for more than 10 years and also through our recent acquisition of Calgary-based Westhoff Engineering Resources,” announced L’Heureux in a statement.

CIMA+ acquired Westhoff Engineering last fall.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

Founded by Ali Taleb in 2019, MidSea specializes in water resources, hydropower, marine infrastructure, and industrial engineering.

“MidSea’s clientele will benefit from the depth of expertise and wide geographic footprint of CIMA+ across British Columbia and Alberta,” Taleb announced in a statement. “The CIMA+ corporate culture of prioritizing both staff and clients is compatible with ours, meaning there is a natural fit between our respective teams.”

Eramosa, with offices in Guelph, Toronto, London (Ontario) and Calgary, is a specialist firm providing electrical, instrumentation and control, smart automation, SCADA and IT and OT engineering services to the water and renewable energy sectors. They are known for helping water utilities and energy providers leverage technologies that align with their business requirements.

The move gives CIMA+ a foothold in the U.S. and accelerates the firm’s growth plan into the U.S. energy sector.

Tom Montgomery, a CIMA+ regional executive VP in Ontario, stated that the Eramosa merger creates a combined pool of expertise and services under one large team of nearly 500 people in Ontario.

“Joining forces with Eramosa supports our strategic growth in Ontario by expanding our geographic presence, while enhancing our digital solutions vision, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data initiatives,” Montgomery announced in a statement.

Recent Eramosa projects include the SCADA System Master Plan for York Region’s water and wastewater facilities, and a region-wide water SCADA system upgrade for the Sault Ste. Marie Public Utilities Commission.

“The combination of CIMA+ and Eramosa adds increased value for our clients in the water and energy sectors by enabling us to provide a wider range of service offerings beyond our traditional smart automation, electrical, instrumentation & control, SCADA, and IT/OT engineering services,” announced Eramosa President Nick Hallas in a statement. “We are excited to become part of the CIMA+ team and the opportunities it provides to both of our firms.”