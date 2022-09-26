A Calgary-based firm with expertise in water project management, Westhoff Engineering Resources Inc., has been acquired by CIMA+, one of Canada’s largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms.

CIMA+ is trying to boost its western presence, while looking for additional environmental capabilities across all of its offices. Westhoff’s environmental services span from conceptualization to planning and design, construction, and inspections, to auditing and monitoring, and will help to grow CIMA+’s capacity, explained Kelly Yuzdepski, executive vice president of Western Canada for CIMA+.

“Clients will now have access to a wider array of expertise and services under one banner, thanks to our newly expanded team in the Calgary region,” announced Yuzdepski in a statement about the acquisition. “The water resource management market is one of the fastest growing fields of engineering in Canada, and indeed throughout North America,” he added.

Founded in 1996, Westhoff comes with a multidisciplinary team of engineers and biologists. The company was led by founder and chief engineer, Dennis Westhoff, and its strategy has been to turn water and environmental constraints into opportunities through the application of holistic approaches to stormwater management, including wetland and stormwater integration.

Westhoff has specialized in areas such as watershed management planning, hydrologic and hydraulic computer modelling, in-stream flow studies, floodplain mapping, environmental assessments, and urban development services like master drainage plans.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to provide outstanding engineering and environmental solutions, we are excited to be joining the CIMA+ team, with its shared culture and values,” announced Karen Oldershaw, a senior biologist with Westhoff. “By leveraging our firms’ complementary strengths, we can add value for clients through a wider range of service offerings. Combining with CIMA+ is the natural next step in our company’s growth,” she added.

In May, CIMA+ acquired Ontario-based electrical engineering firm EDIOM.

CIMA+, formed in 1990, looks to take advantage of emerging trends in the water industry, which Westhoff can facilitate, such as innovative stormwater management solutions, reflecting the need to address the densification of urban communities, aging urban drainage infrastructure, and the effects of climate change on storm intensity and flood risk.

CIMA+ has more than 2,800 employees across some 30 offices in Canada.