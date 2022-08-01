By Ryan Krausher

In early October 2021, the existing Goodfish Lake Water Treatment Plant in Whitefish Lake, Alta. suffered a catastrophic failure and could no longer produce water. A public communication and water system changeover strategy was quickly organized to complete the transition to the new regional water supply. The project marked a successful collaboration between the Whitefish Lake First Nation #128 leadership, Associated Engineering, and Thompson Infrastructure.

