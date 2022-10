By Cyndi Benson and Alfredo Rizo-Patron

End user households and municipal water utilities are increasingly grappling with the need to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) once they are detected in source water. Also known as forever chemicals, because they are among the most persistent toxic compounds in existence, even low doses of PFAS have been linked to serious health problems.

Read the full editorial in ES&E Magazine’s October 2022 issue: