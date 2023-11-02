As Ontario’s Hiawatha First Nation completes the first phase of its new water treatment plant and distribution system, ending two decades of boil water advisories, the Alberta community of Rocky Mountain House is breaking ground on a new wastewater treatment plant.

The Hiawatha Water Treatment plant, just south of Peterborough, consists of a centralized treatment unit, an office, garage, and distribution system buildings. It also includes three new watermains as well as service connections to residences and facilities.

“We are thrilled to have finally reached the final stages of this first phase of the Hiawatha First Nation Water Systems project,” announced Hiawatha Chief Laurie Carr in a statement, noting the progress brings “joy and marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our residents.”

Colliers Project Leaders acted as the project manager, overseeing the planning, design, construction and commissioning of the water supply system for the project that began in 2019.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

“Everyone in Canada deserves access to clean water,” announced Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, in a statement. “For too long, the people of Hiawatha First Nation could not always trust the water coming out of the tap. Thanks to their leadership and hard work, they put an end to this. Kids in the community will not grow up and worry about the quality of the water. This is significant.”

In the Alberta Town of Rocky Mountain House, local officials say they’ve begun construction of their new $30-million wastewater treatment plant.

The facility will feature a sequencing batch reactor system designed to accommodate an expected population of 9,000 residents, while also facilitating the processing of wastewater from Clearwater County properties.

Work begins today on driving 300 piles to support the new Wastewater Treatment Plant.

(And our engineering technologist says they will collectively be able to support the weight of 7,600 moose!)

See project updates at https://t.co/YKCLTYNT91 pic.twitter.com/lWfCbjaxaK — Town of Rocky (@TOWNOFROCKY) October 16, 2023

Work began last week on driving 300 12-metre-long piles to support the wastewater treatment plant, to be built on the site of the existing wastewater treatment lagoon.

The old lagoon will be decommissioned, and the three ponds will be used for water storage before the treated wastewater returns to the river.

The new wastewater treatment plant is expected to be commissioned in 2025 and staffed by two operators.