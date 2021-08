By Ilija Stetic

Inflow and infiltration (I/I) enters wastewater systems through cracked and broken sewer pipes and improperly connected roof and foundation drains. This increases flows to wastewater plants and reduces treatment capacity and drives up costs. To address this, Niagara Region is working on an industry engagement plan to increase awareness of I/I issues.

