Canada takes top spots at AWWA water taste test event

A Canadian municipality and utility secured two prizes at the “Best of the Best Water Taste Test” during the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference and Expo on June 11, 2019.

The Town of The Blue Mountains of Thornbury, Ontario, was declared winner of the Best of the Best Water Taste Test by a judging panel that rated each water system on flavor characteristics. Second place in the taste test went to the City of Sugar Land, Texas, and third place went to the City of Bozeman, Montana.

The People’s Choice award winner, as determined by the conference attendees, was awarded to EPCOR in Edmonton, Alberta.

According to the American Water Works Association, the Thornbury Water Treatment Plant (WTP) is owned by the Corporation of the Town of The Blue Mountains and is operated by employees of the Town. The existing WTP, put into service in 1978, supplies water to the Town of The Blue Mountains and has a rated capacity of 15,140 m³/day. The WTP has the following components: intake, low lift pumps, strainers, three membrane trains, clearwell, high lift pumps, ultraviolet disinfection, gas chlorine disinfection, backwash wastewater system and dechlorination of wastewater to the Little Beaver River stream.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email * This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Held June 9-12 in Denver, Colorado, the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference and Expo (ACE) attracts an estimated 12,000 water professionals and is the longest running water conference in the world. To learn more, visit: www.events.awwa.org