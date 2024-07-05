With feeder main repairs completed, and a successful fill, flush, test, and stabilization of the water distribution system, water is now flowing to Calgary homes and businesses from the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant, as indoor water restrictions are lifted.

Stabilizing the water distribution system required crews to use a phased approach to turn on a series of pumps, Calgary officials explained. Turning on the pumps brings the feeder main into operation for the first time since the feeder main crisis began on June 5. The work also included opening valves, as well as flushing and adjusting pumps throughout the system.

“Following the good news that water testing results meet and exceed water quality standards allows our teams to move onto the next step in the restoration of service,” said Calgary Emergency Agency Chief Susan Henry, just prior to stabilizing the system. “We are now focused on stabilizing Calgary’s over 5,000 kms of water pipe and the system that supports it. While we’re not quite out of the woods yet, we’re getting closer and will continue keeping Calgarians updated as things progress.”

While indoor restrictions have been lifted, the system is currently operating at 50% capacity, so Calgarians are still encouraged to be mindful of water conservation. Staff will continue to monitor the repaired pipe as pressure increases.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions remain in place, as well as a fire ban.

The reintroduction of the feeder main to the system also allows for maintenance work to be completed at the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant, which worked at full capacity during the 26-day, water feeder main incident. Critical maintenance on pumps and chemical processes at the Glenmore plant are underway and should be completed by the end of the week, local officials said.