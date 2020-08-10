Alberta gets another funding injection for array of water projects

A series of new projects will be underway in Alberta, ranging from a new carbon dioxide injector pump, to the expansion of wastewater treatment systems, to implementing moving bed biofilm reactor technology recently tested in the province’s harsh northern climate.

Just last month, Alberta handed out $150 million in water infrastructure grants to support 55 water and wastewater improvement projects that could help kickstart the hard-hit economy. Now, a new round of funding has emerged.

Wastewater

The small Town of Raymond, with a population of nearly 4,000, will increase its wastewater treatment system capacity with $7.9 million in newly funded upgrades. Construction will consist of new anaerobic cells, a new facultative cell, a new storage cell, and the rehabilitation of the existing storage cell.

In the City of Brooks, with a population of nearly 15,000, officials are now expanding wastewater lines, adding a new connection vault at the lift station, and creating a new sanitary dump station, all at a cost of about $3.4 million.

In Cold Lake, two wastewater projects have been approved for grants under the Alberta Municipal Water/Wastewater Partnership.

As the Cold Lake Regional Utility Services Commission (CLRUSC) searches for ways to fund a new wastewater treatment facility capable of meeting environmental standards well into the future, officials who recently tested moving bed biofilm reactor technology in the colder weather say that the technology may be a means to meet the city’s wastewater treatment needs for around $20 million. Switching to the new technology would provide relief for Beaver River, which is already heavily loaded with nutrients upstream of the effluent outflow. The grant for the mechanical upgrades will cover just over 29% of that project, up to a maximum of about $5.8 million.

“The commission’s focus now will quickly shift to shoring up the remaining funding for the project,” announced CLRUSC chairman Bob Buckle, in a statement.

Additionally, Cold Lake received a grant that will cover just over 29% of the fourth phase of an upgrade to the Building 9 Force Main, to a maximum of about $707,000.

CO2 injection, Wetlands and Spillways

The small Town of Taber, Alberta, with a population of about 8,500, has received federal and provincial dollars totalling more than $307,000 for the installation of a new CO2 injector pump in the Town’s water treatment plant facility.

Additionally, Taber has received nearly $7 million for the construction of an engineered wetland to manage excess stormwater during excessive rainfall. The town enacted a state of emergency due to flooding in 2018.

Taber has also received approximately $22.4 million for the construction of a concrete spillway and upgrades to canals attached to Taber Lake. This work will allow the controlled release of excess water from Taber Lake to the Oldman River to improve the flood attenuation capacity of the St. Mary River Irrigation District’s main canal.

“Clean drinking water, and effective wastewater treatment are essential building blocks of strong communities,” announced Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, in a statement. “Our investments in water infrastructure projects in Taber, along with the other projects we are announcing today, will make a real difference in people’s lives for years to come. They will also help support local economies,” she added.