Wastewater pump fails, leads to release into Halifax Harbour

Halifax Water has finalized repairs to an emergency pump failure in the wastewater system that resulted in a combination of wastewater and stormwater flowing into Halifax Harbour.

While the water utility worked to source a replacement pump for the Duffus Street wastewater pump station, it asked residents in particular areas to reduce flushing and pouring into drains to minimize the amount of wastewater released into the harbour.

The water utility also worked to keep residents from swimming in the harbour until they could source a replacement pump.

The wastewater and stormwater mix had been screened but not treated prior to entering the harbour, utility officials said.

The repair was completed within four days and wastewater and stormwater are now being pumped from Duffus to the Halifax Wastewater Treatment Facility on Upper Water Street.