Ontario’s Quinte West approves $16M for wastewater upgrades

Quinte West city council has greenlighted $16.2 million for Public Works and Environmental Services staff of the Lake Ontario city to reconstruct its Dundas Street pumping station and twin both its river crossing and forcemain work.

According to a Quinte West staff report, the existing gravity sewer under the river has been in service for approximately 70 years, and is the only crossing. The upcoming project involves the installation of a new gravity sewer under the riverbed from Fraser Park to an upgraded pumping station building and pumping chamber on the east side of the river.



A new sewage forcemain will be constructed from the pumping station to the wastewater treatment plant through Centennial Park. City staff state that a new sewer line is essential to mitigate the environmental and economic impacts of a failure in the existing sewer line, and to accommodate growth on the city’s west side. The city has had four breaks on this line in Centennial Park over the last two decades.

The river work portion of the project will be scheduled for completion between July and October of 2019.

“In terms of the design and construction, there are elements of this project that are complicated, due to the work in the river, and depth of excavation for the pumping station building,” states Matt Tracey, Quinte West Manager of Water and Wastewater Services, in a staff report. “The project also has to deal with sediments that have to be removed from the riverbed in a similar fashion to the work completed at the marina. These elements have significant cost, and unfortunately, the pre-construction estimates did not reflect this accurately.”

The final project estimate came in to council at about $2.6 million more than had been initially projected, with about $1 million related to the unexpected removal of the contaminated materials on the riverbed.

City staff are recommending Brighton-based Peak Engineering & Construction Ltd. for the wastewater upgrades project.



A late May city meeting of the Public Works and Environmental Services department found potential to save about $300,000 as the project moves along.

