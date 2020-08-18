Provincial, federal and municipal officials have announced $32.3 million in funding to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant operated by the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission in New Brunswick’s Boudreau-Ouest neighbourhood of Beaubassin East.

The projects to upgrade the plant’s capacity to treat and manage wastewater will include the construction of new wastewater facilities for screening and grit removal with blowers, UV disinfection, and a moving bed biofilm reactor. Further upgrades include the construction of pumped outfall, pumping stations, three lagoon cells and 2,500 m of wastewater pipes.

H.J. McInroy, chair of the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission Board, called the upgrades “a milestone in the development of advanced treatment technologies […].”

Funding for the upgrades is being provided through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The federal government is providing $16.1 million for the project, the provincial government is investing $10.7 million and the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission is contributing $5.3 million.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

“Despite the pandemic, our vision for a better economic future has not changed, which is why the provincial government is pleased to participate in this important project,” announced New Brunswick Justice Minister and Attorney General Andrea Anderson-Mason, who is responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

The Greater Shediac collection system is a sanitary sewer system and not a combined system. It includes approximately 102 km of sewer main, over 1,195 manholes, and 24 lift stations.

Greater Shediac has two wastewater treatment facilities: the Boudreau-Ouest facility on Cap-Brulé Road and a facility in Scoudouc on Route 132, adjacent to the Scoudouc River.

New Brunswick Algae Warning

Just 30 kilometres west, in Moncton, N.B., municipal officials issued an advisory this week over a high risk of a blue-green algae bloom in the Tower Road reservoir, which supplies water to the primary Turtle Creek reservoir. The reservoir’s levels have dropped significantly due to a hot, dry summer.

Known as cyanobacteria, the algae can produce toxins harmful to human and animal health.

Water customers have been advised to “immediately reduce their water consumption to required activities only, as a preventative measure to mitigate the risk of a bloom,” officials announced.

Water sampling and testing are continuing as the Greater Moncton Area looks to avoid a recurrence of its first bloom on record, in 2017, from the same reservoir.

Until further notice, officials said water remains safe for drinking and all other regular activities such as bathing, cooking and washing.