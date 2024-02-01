By George (Bud) Ivey, David Holmes, and Cecilia MacLeod

Ivey International Inc. has developed a new formulation from its Ivey-sol® surfactant enhanced remediation technology to address PFAS contamination in groundwater, soil, and bedrock regimes. Tests of the PFAS-SOL® formulation, which is non-toxic, biodegradable, and pH neutral, have shown significant PFAS mass removal rates.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s February 2024 issue: