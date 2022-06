By Dr. Bastian Piltz

Nitrous oxide has a high global warming potential (=298 CO2 equivalent) and is produced in biological wastewater treatment by various pathways as a byproduct of nitrification and denitrification. A nitrous oxide wastewater sensor system developed by Unisense Environment can detect dissolved nitrous oxide directly in the treatment plant process liquid.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2022 issue: