By Bryan Prouse

Phase 3 of the City of Sarnia’s Bedford Pumping Station Replacement specified microtunnelling installation for a new sanitary trunk sewer. Microtunelling was chosen, as the sewer pipeline ran through a CN Rail yard and had to be installed had a depth of approximately 15 metres. Despite challenges and COVID-19 complications, the project was a success and it marked the City’s largest microtunnelling project to-date.

