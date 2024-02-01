Canadian researchers take on 6PPD-quinone

By David Nesseth

The deaths of some 40 coho salmon in Brothers Creek near West Vancouver, British Columbia, in late 2023, returned Canada’s attention to the risks of a tire preservative, now identified as a toxic roadway runoff chemical, which the B.C. government and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have signaled moves to regulate.

