Canadian researchers take on 6PPD-quinone

By David Nesseth
The deaths of some 40 coho salmon in Brothers Creek near West Vancouver, British Columbia, in late 2023, returned Canada’s attention to the risks of a tire preservative, now identified as a toxic roadway runoff chemical, which the B.C. government and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have signaled moves to regulate.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s February 2024 issue:
