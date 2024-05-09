In a new partnership, the Walkerton Clean Water Centre (WCWC) has had a successful first run incorporating its “Operation of Conventional Treatment Processes” course into the environmental technician curriculum at Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

WCWC representatives hosted a two-day training session in April for Confederation students at the college’s custom-designed pilot water treatment plant. The facility offers a lot of the same technology found in a standard water treatment plant, and industry professionals from WCWC were able to demonstrate their expertise with the equipment for the benefit of students.

“They are graduating with the skills needed to work in the very diverse environmental field and, in particular, the in-demand water and wastewater industry in Ontario,” announced Sandra Stiles, environmental technician program co-ordinator at Confederation College. “The collaboration with Walkerton Clean Water Centre will help to attract and train new operators for water treatment here at the College,” Stiles added.

Souleymane Ndiongue, manager of research and technology for WCWC, told local media that the benefits of hands-on training “prepares them as future potential drinking water operators.”

The partnership is expected to transition into an annual arrangement for the college’s two-year environmental technician program.

Students also have the opportunity to write their operator-in-training certificate test for water and wastewater operations through the college.