It has been a very big year for The Dewatering Institute that has seen its network grow larger and stronger, said the organization. As there is strength in numbers, The Dewatering Institute (TDI) said this growth has proven how together the industry can build and develop from all corners of the globe. TDI said it saw no better way to celebrate this prosperous year than by hosting its very ﬁrst “The Dewatering Institute Awards” for 2021.

“The awards were the highlight of the year for TDI, it was very successful,” said Riette, TDI members liaison. “The live virtual ceremony was joined by all the companies across the world that entered the awards.”

The inaugural ceremony took place on December 9, 2021 and saw members from TDI’s global network come together online for a very successful virtual event – the ﬁrst of many to come, according to TDI.

Recipients of The Dewatering Institute Annual Awards are as follows:

Congratulations to the deserving winners and well done to all the ﬁnalists. TDI would like to give a big thank-you to all those who entered, as well as the sponsors and the judges who took time out of their busy schedules.

About The Dewatering Institute

The Dewatering Institute is a global platform for the construction dewatering, mine dewatering and groundwater control industry. It supports its members and the wider industry by focusing on the fundamentals of education, knowledge sharing, best practices and networking.

For more information about TDI, membership and the awards, please visit: www.dewateringinst.com