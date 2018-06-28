What’s happening at Singapore International Water Week

Held July 8-12, 2018, the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) is a leading platform to connect the water industry for innovative solutions and sustainable urban water management.

The biennial event gathers stakeholders from the global water industry to share best practices, co-create innovative water solutions and tap business opportunities. Environmental Science & Engineering is proud to be a media partner for SIWW 2018.

To mark 10 years of excellence in global water solutions, SIWW will include a series of activities and events highlighting its contributions and achievements in the water industry. Visit the gallery of Water Convention’s Past Poster Winners and see how their technologies have evolved since then, or explore the future of water technology through an interactive and engaging Word Cloud. SIWW will also recognize and acknowledge stakeholders who have helped support the Water Week at the Welcome Reception on July 8, 2018.

Main programme highlights

Find out how strategic changes in the water industry can benefit city planning at the Water Leaders Summit, an exclusive high-level gathering of 500 of the world’s top water business leaders, key opinion leaders and government officials.

Distinguished speakers including the Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka; His Excellency Ban Ki Moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations; Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies, Singapore; Mr. Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, Singapore; Mr. Steven Demetriou, Chairman and Chief Executive officer at Jacobs Engineering Group, and Ms. Joke Cuperus, Chief Executive Officer at PWN Water Supply Company.

The Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize honours outstanding contributions by individuals or organisations towards solving the world’s water challenges by developing or applying innovative technologies, policies or programmes which benefit humanity. The 2018 Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize laureate, Professor Rita Colwell, will deliver the 8th Singapore Water Lecture on July 9, where she will share her pioneering insights into microbial water quality surveillance and the pivotal contributions of these insights on the management of waterborne diseases and public health.

At the Water Convention, approximately 1,500 water practitioners, leaders and delegates will share professional insights, best practices and applied solutions focused on meeting the needs of cities and municipalities. Discussions will be centred around four themes – delivering water from source to tap, effective and efficient wastewater value management, water for liveability and resilience, and water quality and health.

At the Business Forums, find out more about the latest trends driving water infrastructure expansion in high-potential markets. Gather the latest developments in thematic areas such as smart water systems, deep tunnel sewerage system, desalination and water reuse, and industrial water solutions

The Water Expo @ City Solutions Singapore is the gateway to a rapidly modernising Asia. Expect to see the latest product launches and cutting-edge water technologies at the most comprehensive water and environment trade show in the region.

TechXchange draws together recognised experts and decision makers to deliberate on new water technologies and commercial opportunities in the global water industry, with the purpose of facilitating connections, collective learning and a collaborative approach to innovation and entrepreneurship.

Site Visits provide an unrivaled opportunity to observe leading-edge solutions in the water industry. Visit Singapore’s key water facilities to enrich your knowledge on the latest initiatives in water and waste water treatment.

Toast to 10 years of innovation and excellence with beer specially brewed for the event using NEWater – Singapore’s brand of ultra-clean reclaimed water, a one-off brew crafted in partnership with Brewerkz to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of SIWW. The event will also feature special exhibits, displays, events and memorabilia that commemorate a decade of leadership and achievements in the global water industry. Join us as we reflect on the important milestones and individuals that shaped Singapore International Water Week’s evolution, and look forward to more success, water innovations and collaboration in the decades to come.

For more information on Singapore International Water Week 2018, visit: www.siww.com.sg