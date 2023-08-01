Endress+Hauser Canada announces the addition of Contro Valve Equipment Inc. as a full-service channel partner for select sales territories in Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.

Based in Brossard, near Montreal, Contro Valve has a network of over 140 employees operating from 9 sales offices and five service locations.

“Contro Valve is recognized throughout the process sector for its well-respected brand and close ties to customers,” says Anthony Varga, general manager of Endress+Hauser Canada. “It has a strong technical instrumentation background, which is important to us, and a significant presence in key industries that are cornerstones of our business.”

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to represent such a strong and highly regarded instrumentation manufacturer as Endress + Hauser. The Endress+Hauser line is complementary to our current product line of well established, and high-quality equipment manufacturers with international reputations,” said Michael Wilson, president of Contro Valve.

Contro Valve is a leading provider for valves and instrumentation solutions to industrial, commercial, and institutional customers. It serves a wide range of process sector needs such as fixed gas detection, process gas analysis, level detection, flow and pressure measurement and data recording. It’s also a full-service valve assembly, instrumentation, and repair company as well as a system integrator for analytical solutions in a wide range of industrial applications.

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering. Its products include sensors, instruments, systems and services for level, flow, pressure and temperature measurement as well as analytics and data acquisition.

For more information, visit: www.ca.endress.com