UGSI Solutions rebrands as cleanwater1

UGSI Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of water quality and chemical feed solutions to the municipal water, wastewater utility and industrial markets, announced its formal rebranding to cleanwater1, inc. on June 2, 2023.

According to cleanwater1, the new name does not impact or change any of UGSI Solutions’ product and service offerings, including Microclor® on-site hypochlorite generation, Polyblend® and Dynablend™ products, Encore® pump, and PAX Mixers.

Rather, cleanwater1 said the name change reflects the company’s “well-established mission to be the optimal partner to utilities and industrial customers facing ever evolving and demanding water quality goals. To achieve this objective, cleanwater1 will continue to acquire, develop, and optimize solutions that improve water quality.”

“We have built a great company by combining proven brands with science, monitoring and controls, to solve today’s utility operating challenges,” said David Stanton, president and CEO of cleanwater1. “Our new name and website are designed to make it easier for our customers to find us and learn how we can help.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

About cleanwater1

cleanwater1 provides a wide range of water treatment solutions including, but not limited to, disinfection, residual management, trihalomethanes (THM) reduction, tank mixing, liquid polymer feed and dry polymer feed. Its wastewater treatment solutions focus on disinfection, thickening and dewatering solids, and chemical feed.

The company’s products and services are used in a variety of applications, including utility and municipal water and wastewater treatment, industrial process water treatment and food and beverage processing.

Click here to read the original press release. For more information, visit the new cleanwater1 website at: www.cleanwater1.com