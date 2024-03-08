Duncan’s First Nation in Alberta unveils new $13M WTP

Duncan’s First Nation in northern Alberta has unveiled its new water treatment plant, made possible through a $13-million investment from Indigenous Services Canada.

Duncan’s First Nation Chief, Virginia Gladue, said the new plant will not only provide clean, filtered drinking water, but also enable the development of firefighting services, as well as planned trout pond facilities and vertical farming practices.

“We will now have the water pressure necessary to supply all our current and future housing and community buildings,” Chief Gladue announced in a statement.

Duncan’s First Nation is located within the Municipal District of Peace No. 135, about 39 kilometres southwest of the Peace River.

“Air, food, and water are the three necessities of life. We are a nation of people who were on this land when the water could be drank right out of the rivers and lakes,” Chief Gladue added. “Today, with the overpopulation and pollution of our lands and waterways, we are no longer able to eat the fish in most rivers or drink the water without filtration.”