New and seasoned Indigenous water operators recognized for their achievements

SPECIAL FOCUS: OPERATORS’ FORUM 2023

0

By David Nesseth 

At the same time as First Nations communities are preparing to welcome a new cohort of water treatment plant operators freshly trained in Northern Ontario, recently a national award provided a glimpse from the other end of the lens into the water career milestones of seasoned Indigenous operators.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s December 2023 issue:

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter!

The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here