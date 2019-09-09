Canada infrastructure funding puts wastewater in the spotlight

Following a very busy two weeks of a busy year for federal water infrastructure funding announcements across Canada, ES&E reviews some of the highlights in this latest roundup.

Newfoundland

A series of 19 projects (view the full list at the bottom of this page) in eastern Newfoundland will improve water delivery, storage and treatment facilities, wastewater and sewage management infrastructure, including revitalized pipes, pumping stations and lift stations.

The federal government is investing more than $20.9 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream, New Building Canada Fund – National and Regional Projects, New Building Canada Fund – Small Communities Fund, and the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing more than $24 million, while the municipalities are contributing more than $1.4 million to these projects.

The federal government is also investing over $334,000 to improve the water distribution system in the Town of Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove by replacing 2,400 metres of water main and increasing flow in the system. The Government of Newfoundland is contributing over $417,000, and the Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove is contributing over $169,000. The project will provide a safe supply of potable water to the Town’s population of over 450 residents.

Northwest Territories

Joint federal and territorial funding will support three projects throughout the Northwest Territories, including infrastructure improvements to the Dene Wellness and Development Centre and upgraded wastewater facilities in Hay River and Yellowknife.

The federal government is investing more than $3.5 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream, and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. Local governments are providing $712,500 in funding with $456,725 covered by other sources.

Nova Scotia

The federal government is investing $47,945 through the Green Infrastructure Stream for the installation of a new system to reduce solid waste prior to pumping to the force main and ultimately to the wastewater treatment facility for the Town of Amherst. The project will improve the capacity of the sewage system and ensure a cleaner environment for the residents of Amherst. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $39,950 and the Town of Amherst is contributing $31,967 to the project.

Additionally, the federal government is investing more than $76,000 for the wastewater treatment facility in the community of Sherbrooke. The project includes installing a new UV disinfection system, replacing the coarse bubbler system, and upgrading the aeration tanks, as well as other maintenance items.

The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing over $63,000, and the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s will provide the remainder of project costs.

Alberta

In Cold Lake, Alberta, Green Municipal Fund dollars are being used to test a moving bed biofilm reactor system to improve effluent quality and increase the capacity of the city’s existing wastewater treatment plant lagoon facility, which services approximately 15,000 residents in the City of Cold Lake and Cold Lake First Nation 149A.

New Brunswick

The federal government is investing more than $509,000 in St. George, New Brunswick, through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, the Small Communities Fund, and the Green Infrastructure Stream for a series of projects that include the construction and improvement of water wells to increase the supply of clean drinking water to residents, improving sewer and watermains along Carleton and Portage streets, and updating a wastewater treatment system in the town. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing over $425,000, with the municipality of St. George providing the remainder of project funding, over $384,000.

Additionally, New Brunswick’s Eel River Bar First Nations lands and the Village of Charlo will be connected to water services from the Village of Eel River Crossing to provide residents with a reliable source of safe drinking water that will also support future population growth. The new sewer services will ensure cleaner water in the Eel River Estuary, protecting local ecosystems.

The federal government is investing more than $5.4 million towards these four projects, with the Government of New Brunswick contributing more than $3.3 million, and the Eel River Bar First Nation contributing $563,660 for one project.

British Columbia



The federal government has announced funding for 15 projects across British Columbia to improve drinking water and wastewater services for residents.

Six projects will help protect the health of residents by improving access to safe and reliable drinking water in small communities, including First Nations communities, in some cases resolving current drinking water advisories and reducing the likelihood of future ones.

Nine projects will support new and upgraded wastewater systems to meet regulatory standards, modernize services and support growing communities. By reducing pollutants and improving overall environmental performance, the new and upgraded systems will also help protect waterways and ecosystems for future generations.

The federal government is investing more than $100 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream – Environmental Quality program of the Investing in Canada plan and the Small Communities Fund of the New Building Canada Fund. The Government of British Columbia is contributing nearly $80 million, and the municipalities are contributing more than $60 million to these projects.

Prince Edward Island

The federal government has announced funding for six wastewater and community infrastructure projects in the City of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Two projects will see improvements to the city’s wastewater services, including upgrades to Charlottetown’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, as well as improvements to seven sewer lift stations across the city. These projects will increase the city’s capacity to manage and treat wastewater, leading to a cleaner environment for residents.