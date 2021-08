By Saleha Kuzniewski

The increased use of disinfectants, including chlorine-based disinfectants, during the COVID-19 pandemic is concerning for several reasons. We need to be ready with wastewater treatment strategies that do not generate disinfection byproducts and could also completely eliminate viruses such as the SARS-CoV-2 and its variants from our water treatment systems.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s August 2021 issue: