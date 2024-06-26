Construction is now underway for an expansion of Calgary’s existing composting facility that will make it one of the largest in Canada.

Opened in 2017, the 48,402 m2 facility is made up of areas for administration, curing, and storage.

Operated by AIM Environmental Group, the facility currently processes upwards of 145,500 tonnes of residential food waste, yard waste, and dewatered biosolids every year. The $89.6-million expansion will add an extra 60,000 tonnes of processing capacity to support the Green Cart program, Calgary officials announced.

The expansion will also introduce new technology to the facility in the form of two horizontal plug-flow anaerobic digesters, enabling the facility to process even more material while generating and capturing biogas, which will result in lower greenhouse gas emissions. Biogas will be upgraded into renewable natural gas for injection into the city’s distribution network.

“The composting facility expansion is a testament to Calgary’s innovative spirit and commitment to sustainability,” announced Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a statement that noted the project contributes to Calgary’s climate initiatives. “As we enhance our waste management capabilities and integrate cutting-edge technologies, we are propelling Calgary towards a greener future and reinforcing our role as a leader in this field.”

Construction began in spring 2024 and is expected to be completed by late 2025.

According to AIM, the compost facility employs an advanced aerated static pile in-vessel system to better manage dual inbound organic waste streams. It also has a very large odour control biofilter that treats some 800,000 cubic metres of air per hour.

Calgary’s compost facility, delivered by Chinook Resource Management Group through a partnership with Maple Reinders PPP Ltd., won the Silver Award for Infrastructure in 2017 from The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnership