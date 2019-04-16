April environmental regulation news: Cannabis industry and Bill C-69

Vancouver to regulate emissions from cannabis industry

Enclosed facilities, powerful air filters and minimum distances from homes, hospitals, schools, daycares, playgrounds and care facilities are some of the requirements Metro Vancouver is proposing to deal with emissions from cannabis producers.

The regional district, which regulates air quality within its boundaries, is working on regulations for the industry in response to the legalization of cannabis last fall, and the resulting explosion of commercial cannabis production facilities.

The regulations are meant to target volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and offensive odours.

High levels of VOCs can be produced during cannabis plant flowering and harvesting, and are found in odour-masking agents.

Impact Assessment Act hits the road

Beginning on April 8, 2019, the Senate’s Energy Committee began its visits to Vancouver, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Saskatoon and Winnipeg to discuss refinements to Bill C-69, the Impact Assessment Act. It will also embark on an eastern swing to St. John’s, Halifax, Saint John and Quebec City. It has promised to finish its report to the full Senate no later than May 9, 2019.

Meanwhile, the government recently announced it is recruiting for the new Canadian Energy Regulator positions of Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and Board member.

In March, the government released Terms of Reference that explain how the Strategic Assessment of Climate Change will be conducted. Click here to access the Terms of Reference document. And click here to access Bill C-69.

News items courtesy of Canadian Environmental Regulation & Compliance News.