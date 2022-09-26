Montreal-based WSP Global Inc. has finalized its acquisition of John Wood Group’s (Wood) Environment & Infrastructure business that includes some 6,000 professionals.

WSP President and CEO Alexandre L’Heureux announced that the $2.4-billion move for the consulting business will help WSP further seize opportunities in the fast-growing environmental and water sectors.

“Aligned with our Global Strategic Action Plan, this acquisition, along with our other recently announced transactions, will contribute to the achievement of our strategic ambitions while expanding our geographical range and adding expertise in key sectors,” L’Heureux said in a statement on the acquisition, which began its initial process in the spring. “This will create even greater momentum as we future-proof our cities and our environment,” he added.

Wood’s Environment & Infrastructure (E&I) consulting business provides services such as engineering, remediation consulting, environmental permitting, inspection, monitoring, and environmental management services through 100 offices in more than 10 countries.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

Joe Sczurko, executive president of consulting at Wood, noted that the deal will create a key industry leader “at a time when environmental and infrastructure needs are a global priority,” and that together they will become a “unique advisor and provider for clients” across all sectors.

“We are excited to join a world-leading consulting firm, where our combined expertise will add value for our clients through strengthened service capability, global reach and deep portfolio of technical experts,” Sczurko announced in a statement on the acquisition.

Earlier this spring, WSP was named on the Corporate Knights’ 2022 list of Best Corporate Citizens in Canada for its clean revenue, climate goals, and diversity. The company has some 63,000 employees and was one of the first to offer workers an internal carbon emission tracking system.

WSP has also finalized its acquisition of two U.K. businesses, including Capita REI, a leading provider of specialist advisory, design, engineering, environmental and project management services for land, building and infrastructure owners. Together, both businesses will add about 1,000 U.K.-based employees to WSP’s workforce, reinforcing its existing service offering within the country and expanding its strategic advisory offering, the company announced.