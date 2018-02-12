Examining the investment gap in infrastructure, resilient infrastructure and workforce needs, engineering and infrastructure firm AECOM released a global research report titled The Future of Infrastructure.

Released on January 23, 2018, the report gathered survey data and opinions from more than 500 industry decision-makers across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. All survey respondants work on infrastructure projects valued at more than US$100 million, according to the report website.

Notable findings in the report include:

Nearly 70% percent of respondents feel that the industry is not evolving fast enough to meet our changing needs.

71% of respondents say a major cyberattack or citywide transport disruption is probable in the near future.

90% of respondents believe innovative funding models are effective at bridging the funding gap.

71% believe that many traditional approaches to project management do not fit the demands of today’s large, complex programs.

Canada was mentioned several times in the report, with AECOM commenting on the evolved state of public-private partnerships (P3) in Canada and P3 organizations like Infrastructure Ontario and Partnerships BC.

However, only 45% of Canadian respondents said they feel comfortable with the infrastructure industry’s current innovation skill level . In contrast, German respondents place their industry’s skill level at 80% and the U.S. placing it 66%.

For more information and to download the report, visit: www.infrastructure.aecom.com