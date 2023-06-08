From a sewer and coastal flood protection master plan to bridge replacements, the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Ontario celebrated 10 projects of distinction at the recent 20th annual Ontario Engineering Project Awards (OEPA).

The awards event by ACEC-Ontario is hosted for the engineering community to celebrate projects of excellence, and the May gala represented a return to an in-person ceremony.

“We were thrilled to be back in-person for the OEPA this year, handing out 15 prestigious awards at a sold-out event,” announced ACEC-Ontario Executive Director Bruce Matthews, in a statement.

The top honour, the Willis Chipman award, went to AECOM for their Ontario Line Immersive Studio project. Metrolinx was looking to enhance communications with community stakeholders during public consultations for the portion of the Ontario line project which will operate in the Go Union Station and Lakeshore east rail corridors. AECOM prepared an immersive sound demonstration to help convey complex acoustic, engineering calculations and modelling results to a broad audience of community stakeholders in a clear and accessible way. The project set out to determine how much noise may come from passing trains on the new line, then compare that to the sound of current heavy commuter trains passing through the neighborhood.

“This project brought significant innovation to support public consultation and communications about a technically complex subject, all during an unprecedented pandemic,” said Matthews. “It will be great to see how this project shapes similar work in the future.”

LEA Consulting Ltd. was recognized for its Highway 535 Water Management Plan. Torrential flows due to beaver dam failures resulted in washouts of Highway 535. LEA completed a hydraulic analysis and an enhanced conveyance system, all while minimizing risk of sediment transport.

For its project of distinction, Dillon Consulting Ltd. helped the city of Windsor to better understand the causes of flooding, as well as identify and evaluate solutions through the development of a sewer and coastal flood protection master plan.

Hatch Ltd. earned honours for the process gas and particulate emissions project at the Sudbury smelter. The project comprises a $288 million investment by Glencore to reduce sulfur dioxide and particulate emissions and improve productivity at the smelter.

Eramosa Engineering Inc. won honours for its mine, remediation, and cloud SCADA integration project. In 2021, Eramosa completed a unique project that involved the conceptual design and integration of a series of active water treatment stations to allow remote management of the water treatment system for a retired mine site located on Vancouver Island.

Eramosa was also honoured for its electrical power studies and arc flash models for multiple wastewater facilities. They were retained by the regional municipality of Waterloo to complete short circuit analysis, coordination and arc flash studies for seven wastewater facilities across the region. The project involved collecting necessary background information, verifying data accuracy and creating a new electrical model. The model in various configurations was then evaluated and analyzed to provide recommended configurations and settings for safe operation.

The Entuitive Corporation was recognized for its Port Lands Bridges project, which consists of four bridges commissioned by Waterfront Toronto as part of the Port Lands Flood Protection Enabling Infrastructure project. The futuristic bridges were designed and engineered by Entuitive, and are central to the $1.25-billion revitalization of Toronto’s Port Lands.

J.L Richards and Associates Ltd. was honoured for its Manotick watermain link. The project required two trenchless crossings under the Rideau River. The project represents the first phase of a long-term plan to improve capacity and redundancy of water supply across to Barrhaven south and Riverside south while also improving the reliability of supply to existing customers in Manotick.

ACEC-Ontario 2023 Awards of Distinction winners, recognizing the top 10 projects in no particular order.