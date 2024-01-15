Stantec has signed an agreement to acquire Morrison Hershfield, an industry leader in building and facilities engineering design based in Markham, Ontario.

The ongoing acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024 and would increase Stantec’s Canadian workforce by approximately 10% with the addition of 1,150 Morrison Hershfield employees.

“We are thrilled to bring a firm of Morrison Hershfield’s stature into the Stantec fold,” announced Stantec President and CEO, Gord Johnston, in a statement. “Our firms have shared a mutual admiration over many years. Stantec and Morrison Hershfield have a similar history from our roots in the Canadian market, growing and diversifying services both by geography and service line. And, importantly, our values and culture are very well aligned.”

This latest move also complements Stantec’s recent acquisition of Environmental Systems Design Inc., which expanded Stantec’s mechanical, electrical, plumbing and structural engineering practice by 40% in the U.S.

The combination of the two new acquisitions reinforces Stantec’s position as a top provider of data center engineering services. Morrison Hershfield’s telecom and technology consulting business will add new capabilities directly tied to smart buildings and 5G implementation.

Stantec also noted that the addition of Morrison Hershfield’s horizontal infrastructure business will double its transportation presence in Ontario, bolstering the firm’s bridge, highway, construction administration, program management, and inspection services in a key growth market.

Founded in 1946 and employee-owned, Morrison Hershfield is focused on transportation, buildings, and environmental services. The company has offices in 22 locations between the U.S. and Canada, and one office in India.

Morrison Hershfield President and CEO, Anthony Karakatsanis, said that joining Stantec marks a historic moment for the 78-year-old company.

“With access to Stantec’s depth of renowned experts, resources, and cutting-edge technology, we will be able to provide our employees with exciting and meaningful work, growth, and professional development for the long term,” Karakatsanis announced in a statement. “This acquisition provides us with access to many high-profile North American and global projects and markets in the communities where our employees live and work.”

In recent years, Morrison Hershfield has been the engineer of record for Canada’s first lithium-ion EV battery manufacturing facility in Windsor. It also conducted environmental monitoring for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation’s stormwater management ponds as part of the West Nile Virus monitoring and treatment program.