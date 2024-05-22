Cranes, hoists, rigging gear, and height safety hardware are critical components for ensuring safety and effectiveness in countless industries. To promote safe and high-quality load lifting across the world, the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) wants to unite industries in support of Global Lifting Awareness Day on July 18.

Safe lifting operations impact sectors such as civil engineering, construction, material handling, metals, military, offshore, subsea, and renewables, to select just a handful. It is towards these applications that LEEA’s daily work and #GLAD2024 campaigning points.

“Empowered by their support, and that of fellow trade authorities, media, and a select group of users, we must now energize more people with lifting equipment in their hands and on their person, as well as those responsible for sourcing it,” announced Ross Moloney, CEO at LEEA, in a statement.

LEEA encourages members, manufacturers and suppliers to share social media posts under the hashtag #GLAD2024 to show unity leading up to Global Lifting Awareness Day. Already in circulation are two #GLAD2024 graphics that share the slogans: “You Need the Lifting Industry” and “The Lifting Industry Needs You”.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

LEEA also has a wider vision of eliminating accidents, injuries, and fatalities for those who use lifting equipment.

“There are kindred spirits at both ends of the supply chain. The lifting industry needs equipment users to spread our message, central to which is that the safe application of our technologies and solutions is their lifeblood too,” Moloney added. “Where would construction be without cranes, or wind energy without height safety equipment, or wet logistics without all kinds of lifting gear?”