Editorial Comment By Steve Davey

With the energy crunch the world is currently facing, I was pleasantly surprised to read an article by researchers from the University of British Columbia that describes recent research into using hydrothermal liquefaction to make oil from wastewater sludge. Interestingly, this is similar to a topic that I covered in 1984 while the world was recovering from a similar energy crises.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s December 2022 issue: