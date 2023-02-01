In many ways televison can educate the public better than we can

Editorial comment by Steve Davey

As many involved in the wastewater industry have experienced, there is often a puzzled look from your audience when you describe the field you work in when social situations lead to discussions of occupation. If we get past the “ick” factor, I often get asked to elaborate on what exactly the wastewater industry is all about. Most people are fascinated to learn that the wastewater industry in Canada is well over 100 years old and is of vital importance in protecting public health, water quality and the overall environment.

