Appreciating the value of face-to-face networking opportunities

I was one of an estimated 150 Canadians who attended the Water Environment Federation’s WEFTEC event, held in Chicago this past October. With the Canada/U.S. land border closed to personal and non-essential travel, ES&E’s usual bi-annual road trip to Chicago to exhibit at the event was replaced by air travel.

Despite my trepidation due to the ongoing pandemic and the new safety protocols when flying, the experience was uneventful. The only difference I really noticed was that with masks on and perhaps the anxiety others felt, the normal friendly passenger-to-passenger preflight banter didn’t happen.

Upon landing in Chicago, I was relieved to find that the tense political situations we Canadians have witnessed on the news this year were not in evidence. All seemed as it was in 2019, when I was there last. All I sensed, was gratitude that events like WEFTEC were back in town.

While the 2021 tradeshow and attendance were about half of what they were for 2019, there was a sense of comfort that the event signaled the return of live events after a two-year hiatus. Most exhibitors I spoke with felt it was important to attend, as those walking the show were involved in projects and needed to learn about new equipment, technologies, etc.

Laura Schwartz gave the keynote address during the opening general session. Schwartz began her professional career in 1993 as the youngest female presidential appointee in history, serving as the White House Director of Events for the Clinton Administration. Rather fittingly, given the return to in-person networking, Schwartz is the author of “Eat, Drink, and Succeed: Climb Your Way to the Top Using the Networking Power of Social Events”.

A very dynamic speaker, Schwartz’s keynote was designed to help people network face-to-face again, build relationships, and grow throughout their personal and professional lives.

Back at home, I was honoured to be appointed Secretary-Treasurer of the Ontario Pollution Control Equipment Association (OPCEA) earlier this year. Many of our members exhibited at the 2021 Water Environment Association of Ontario conference and OPCEA tradeshow in London this November.

As was the case for WEFTEC, overall attendance was about half what it was pre-pandemic in 2019. However, the event organizers did a tremendous job in providing networking opportunities that kept attendees safe and comfortable throughout the three-day event.

This year’s keynote address was given by Barry Orr, sewer outreach and control inspector for the City of London. Orr is the author of many articles published in ES&E Magazine and a co-author of the Ryerson University report: “Defining ‘Flushability’ for Sewer Use”. He is also perhaps one of the most recognizable sewer professionals featured in Canadian media, including the CBC, CTV, and Global, discussing ‘flushable wipes’, FOGs and fatbergs.

A testimony to the impact of Orr’s outreach efforts can be read in this issue on page 48. The article “The passion to save our water ecosystem can positively impact those around us” is written by Charlotte White, a Grade 12 student from Markham, Ontario, and I encourage you to read this uplifting story.

Having recently attended two in-person industry events, I can truly appreciate the value of being in the physical presence of colleagues, friends and industry leaders.

Virtual meetings and video calls have been a crucial lifeline during this pandemic, keeping families, friends and colleagues connected. But, especially for new professionals, the opportunities that in-person events provide to develop relationships and expand knowledge is invaluable.

Steve Davey is the editor and publisher of ES&E Magazine. This editorial appears in ES&E Magazine’s December 2021 issue.