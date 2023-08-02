By Tom Ferencevic
Concerns can arise when implementing a co-digestion system that operates using both wastewater and municipal food waste. However, with the proper tools and the right collaborative partnership, wastewater treatment plant operators can take the guesswork out of feeding and understanding the state of the biological system.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s August 2023 issue:
