The shipping industry, including cruise lines, is adopting various strategies to achieve net zero “by or around” 2050, including new fuels, air scrubbers and shore-side electricity systems. According to some estimates, the industry can lower CO2 and other pollution emissions up to 98% by shutting down all on-board power generation from diesel engines and connecting to shore power supplied by the local utility.
