The shipping industry, including cruise lines, is adopting various strategies to achieve net zero “by or around” 2050, including new fuels, air scrubbers and shore-side electricity systems. According to some estimates, the industry can lower CO 2 and other pollution emissions up to 98% by shutting down all on-board power generation from diesel engines and connecting to shore power supplied by the local utility.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2024 issue:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>