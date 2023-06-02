Reducing your carbon footprint with heat exchangers

By Matt Hale



Heat exchangers have significant potential to reduce the energy consumption (and therefore greenhouse gas emissions) of thermal processes in a wide range of industries. The capital costs of including energy recovery in a heat exchanger system is likely to be higher than similar systems without heat recovery. But, these will be recovered over the working life of the unit, particularly at today’s high energy prices.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2023 issue:

