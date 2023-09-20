Which type of meter works best for low-flow applications?

By Amparo Burke

Generally, the two most accurate meter technologies are static meters, which includes ultrasonic and magnetic flow meters. Both have their advantages, but the right fit will depend on the application. This makes it important to understand the pros and cons of each technology before making a purchase.

