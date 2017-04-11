Provincial and federal funding was announced for a number of water and wastewater infrastructure projects across Canada.

British Columbia

Port Alberni, British Columbia – Additional funding was announced for the City of Port Alberni’s wastewater treatment system upgrades.

The $6.7 million in joint provincial and federal funding comes from the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF) and was announced on March 21, 2017.

The City’s wastewater treatment upgrade project will utilize a disused lagoon facility purchased by the City from Catalyst Paper, resulting in an expanded wastewater treatment capacity. The City of Port Alberni said the new wastewater system should exceed federal and provincial standards.

Costs associated with the overall project have been estimated at approximately $22 million, excluding the acquisition costs of the lagoon facility.

Ontario

The government of Ontario announced $737,948 to support improvements to the Picton Water Treatment Plant in Prince Edward County. Picton is one of 55 communities receiving infrastructure funds from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund.

The announcement was made on April 10, 2017, by Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Jeff Leal. According to the province, upgrades to the plant will include filter rehabilitation and improvements to the chlorine system.

Quebec

Chibougamau, Quebec – The governments of Canada and Quebec announced an investment of more than $2.2 million for upgrades to the Town of Chibougamau’s wastewater pumping stations, in the Nord-du-Québec region.

The announcement was made on April 10, 2017, in Chibougamau, with funds coming out of the CWWF.

The federal government’s contribution amounts to $1.3 million and the provincial government is providing almost $880,000 for a total joint contribution of over $2.2 million. The municipality will provide the remainder of the funding.

Saint-Adolphe-d’Howard, Quebec – Over $1.35 million in joint federal and provincial funding was announced on April 8, 2017, for renewal of Saint-Adolphe-d’Howard’s water pipes.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $815,000 and the Government of Quebec is providing more than $535,000 for a total joint contribution of over $1.35 million. The municipality will provide the remainder of the funding.

According to Infrastructure Canada, this project is in addition to the 12 projects already announced for the Laurentians region under the CWWF and the New Building Canada Fund-Quebec, Small Communities Fund (NBCF-SCF).

Les Coteaux, Quebec – More than $3.6 million in joint provincial and federal funding was announced on April 7, 2017, for two water projects in the Montérégie region under the CWWF: one in the Régie d’assainissement des Coteaux, and one in the Town of Brome Lake.

The Government of Canada is contributing more than $2.2 million and the Government of Quebec is providing more than $1.4 million for a total joint contribution of over $3.6 million.

The projects supported by these funds will contribute to the maintenance, renewal and development of drinking water treatment and distribution infrastructure, and treatment and disposal of wastewater.