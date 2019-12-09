SaskWater and the Saskatchewan City of Meadow Lake have signed a water supply agreement that includes the sale of the City’s water treatment plant to the Crown corporation.

With the addition of Meadow Lake, SaskWater now provides water services to six Saskatchewan cities, and will become the owner and operator of the Meadow Lake water treatment plant, its reservoirs and non-potable water supply as of January 1, 2020. SaskWater will also provide certified operating services related to the distribution system and wastewater collection, but the City will retain ownership of its municipal water distribution network and wastewater infrastructure.

Early in 2019, Meadow Lake City Council reviewed a proposal (PDF) from SaskWater to purchase and operate its water treatment plant. Following a spring Town Hall meeting, a public hearing was held at the June 24 meeting of City Council. On July 22, the council voted to make the deal with SaskWater to serve its population of about 5,500.

The initial estimated net revenue from the deal would secure the City some $7 million.

“Meadow Lake officials have worked diligently, in consultation with their residents, to ensure the best quality of water services continue to be offered in their city,” SaskWater president Doug Matthies said in a statement to media. “SaskWater is honoured to be the City’s provider of choice, delivering the expertise and resources required to achieve this standard. We look forward to putting our skills and knowledge to work for the City of Meadow Lake and building on the valuable partnership that has been established between us,” added Matthies.

In 2018, the City reports that it had seven water main breaks and 16 sewer service line breaks. An average of $2 million per year has been invested in the water and sewer system over the past 10 years with lagoon, lift station, reservoir, and water plant upgrade, officials report.

The water treatment plant had its official opening on May 14, 1959. The plant has seen many updates and expansions, with the most recent being in 2017-18. Its treatment consists of an Actiflo clarifier, gravity filters, membrane filtration, UV and chlorine disinfection. There are also three raw water reservoirs next to the water plant that are in use.