After more than a decade of planning the replacement of its 1930s-era standpipe on the shores of Lake Huron, the Ontario community of Lucknow finally lifted its new $5.5-million elevated water tank.

Following the welded steel tank’s placement on June 29th, local officials in the Ontario community of about 1,200 residents said some outdated software led to water overflow events from the elevated tank.

Numerous residents posted videos of the tower leaking water on social media, and reported the occurrences to the public works department.

John Yungblut, director of public works for Huron-Kinloss, told local media that issues with the tower’s automated control system prevented it from gauging the water level and activated the pumps when the tank was already full.

The tower software is expected to be updated soon, and the old standpipe is planned to be demolished later this month.

High winds slightly delayed the installation of the elevated tank, said local officials.

Funding for the infrastructure project also covered approximately 255 metres of watermain.

The Township of Huron-Kinloss has two municipal wells in Lucknow.

Watch: Time lapse of the Lucknow water tower lifting